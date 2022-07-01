Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,519 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,398 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.08% of Applied Materials worth $91,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,784 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,763 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 195,295 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,740,000 after purchasing an additional 24,120 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.27.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $5.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.79. The stock had a trading volume of 410,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,459,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.85. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.62 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.87%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

