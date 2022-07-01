Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Trading Up 1.4%

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.58. 68,534 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 174,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Several research firms have weighed in on APVO. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aptevo Therapeutics from $69.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Aptevo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47.

Aptevo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 717.67% and a negative net margin of 222.55%. Research analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,337 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.81% of Aptevo Therapeutics worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:APVO)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.