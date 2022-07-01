Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,181 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 0.9% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,977,035,000 after purchasing an additional 296,707 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,329,463,000 after purchasing an additional 211,460 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,276,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $588,505,000 after purchasing an additional 213,489 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $174.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.44.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.16.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.