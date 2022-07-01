Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,872 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IDEV opened at $53.74 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $52.67 and a 1 year high of $70.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.09.

