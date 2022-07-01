Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.75.

ALL opened at $126.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.21 and its 200 day moving average is $127.05. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

