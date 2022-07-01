Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Enbridge by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,595,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,048,000 after buying an additional 2,164,782 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,713,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $846,527,000 after buying an additional 3,303,114 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,831,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $775,726,000 after acquiring an additional 481,925 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $676,148,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,238,000. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.42.

Enbridge stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.15. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.16%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

