Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) vs. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Financial Comparison

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) and Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Moderna and Arcellx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna 64.77% 121.86% 65.53% Arcellx N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Moderna and Arcellx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna $18.47 billion 3.23 $12.20 billion $34.03 4.41 Arcellx N/A N/A -$64.97 million N/A N/A

Moderna has higher revenue and earnings than Arcellx.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Moderna and Arcellx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna 1 8 4 0 2.23 Arcellx 0 0 4 0 3.00

Moderna presently has a consensus price target of $228.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.02%. Arcellx has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.95%. Given Arcellx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arcellx is more favorable than Moderna.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.2% of Moderna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of Arcellx shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of Moderna shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Moderna beats Arcellx on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines. The company also offers systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics; cancer vaccines, such as personalized cancer, KRAS, and checkpoint vaccines; intratumoral immuno-oncology products; localized regenerative, systemic intracellular, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics. It has strategic alliances with AstraZeneca PLC; Merck & Co., Inc.; Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated; Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Europe) Limited; Carisma Therapeutics, Inc.; Metagenomi, Inc.; the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; Institute for Life Changing Medicines; and The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, as well as a collaboration and license agreement with Chiesi Farmaceutici S.P.A. The company was formerly known as Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Moderna, Inc. in August 2018. Moderna, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM). It is also developing ACLX-001, an immunotherapeutic combination composed of ARC-T cells and bi-valent SparX proteins targeting BCMA to treat r/r MM; ACLX-002 and ACLX-003 for treating r/r acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and other AML/MDS product candidates, as well as solid tumor programs. The company was formerly known as Encarta Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Arcellx, Inc. in January 2016. Arcellx, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

