Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Gap Up to $21.31

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.31, but opened at $21.83. Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $21.48, with a volume of 1,395 shares.

ARQT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.15. On average, analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Masaru Matsuda sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $35,415.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,177.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 341,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $7,287,402.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 415,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,846,676.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 886,167 shares of company stock valued at $18,549,511 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $162,443,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,644,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,840,000 after purchasing an additional 652,070 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $12,809,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $4,093,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 110,997 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

