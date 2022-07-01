Argon Trading 9.7% Lower This Week (ARGON)

Argon (ARGON) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Argon has a total market capitalization of $142,280.94 and $44,999.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Argon has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Argon alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00185086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005127 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 61.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.11 or 0.00565116 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00082207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015848 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 82,320,397 coins and its circulating supply is 76,493,917 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.