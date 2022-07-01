Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.88

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.88 and last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 229668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

ARHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 13,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $78,864.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 506,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,436. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 41,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $252,862.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 650,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,217.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 142,918 shares of company stock worth $871,154 and sold 102,595 shares worth $617,013. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,169,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at $11,499,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth $2,402,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

