Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $88.65

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $88.65 and last traded at $89.63, with a volume of 11925 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.68.

ARKAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arkema from €101.00 ($107.45) to €103.00 ($109.57) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arkema S.A. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $2.6665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. Arkema’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.60%.

Arkema Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

