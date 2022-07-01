Arkle Resources (LON:ARK) Trading Down 10.3%

Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01). Approximately 4,334,036 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 250% from the average daily volume of 1,239,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).
The company has a market cap of £2.24 million and a PE ratio of -3.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.72.
Arkle Resources Company Profile (LON:ARK)
