Arkle Resources (LON:ARK) Trading Down 10.3%

Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01). Approximately 4,334,036 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 250% from the average daily volume of 1,239,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).

The company has a market cap of £2.24 million and a PE ratio of -3.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.72.

Arkle Resources Company Profile (LON:ARK)

Arkle Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Ireland. It explores for gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mine River gold project that comprises 5 licenses covering an area of approximately 214 square kilometers in Wicklow and Wexford counties; the Inishowen gold project, which consists of two licenses covering an area of 84 square kilometers located on the Inishowen peninsula in Donegal County; and the Ladyswell project, which consists two licenses covering an area of 43 square kilometers in West Cork County.

