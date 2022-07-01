Arlington Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,857 shares during the quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cactus by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Shares of NYSE:WHD traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,509. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 5.33. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.84 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.90%.

In other news, COO Joel Bender sold 542,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $29,286,144.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Semple sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,909.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,389,748 shares of company stock valued at $73,478,068. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

WHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

