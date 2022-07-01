Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.63

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.63 and traded as low as $2.70. Art’s-Way Manufacturing shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 40,881 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARTW shares. TheStreet downgraded Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $13.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.68 and a beta of 0.63.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTW. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.