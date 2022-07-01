Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.10

Shares of Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.10 and traded as low as $14.86. Asahi Kasei shares last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 134,793 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Asahi Kasei in a report on Sunday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Asahi Kasei ( OTCMKTS:AHKSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Asahi Kasei Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AHKSY)

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It provides caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; and lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators.

