ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €940.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €940.00 ($1,000.00) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €600.00 ($638.30) price target on ASML in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($744.68) price target on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group set a €630.00 ($670.21) price target on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a €950.00 ($1,010.64) price target on ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €565.00 ($601.06) target price on ASML in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

