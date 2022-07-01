Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Shares Up 32.1%

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 32.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 159,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the average session volume of 49,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.02 million and a PE ratio of 3.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.41.

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$26.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atico Mining Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

