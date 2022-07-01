AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 3,382.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,844,000 after buying an additional 18,195,486 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in AT&T by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after buying an additional 12,483,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060,858 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $150.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $22.15.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.