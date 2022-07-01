aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Receives $16.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

LIFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

LIFE stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.94.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.