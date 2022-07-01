Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Trading Up 10.2%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) shares were up 10.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.23 and last traded at $11.08. Approximately 117,102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,910,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Several research analysts recently commented on AUPH shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.17.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 253.66% and a negative return on equity of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.