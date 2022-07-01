Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading 5.2% Higher

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.01 and last traded at $2.01. 12,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,409,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43.

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 22.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUR)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

