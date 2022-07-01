Autonio Price Hits $0.0037 on Top Exchanges (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Autonio has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Autonio has a total market cap of $349,255.64 and $5,643.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.98 or 0.02260271 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00188087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005144 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00080921 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015995 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

