Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.92

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.92 and traded as low as $2.26. Aware shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 24,030 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $51.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.20.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eckel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,194 shares in the company, valued at $529,759.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 21,555 shares of company stock valued at $58,483 in the last three months. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWRE. State Street Corp grew its position in Aware by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Aware by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Aware by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Aware in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Aware by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 135,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 28,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

About Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

