Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AXTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $27.23. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,587,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,343 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,216,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $503,967,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395,583 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,880,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,847,000 after acquiring an additional 822,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,984,000 after purchasing an additional 674,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

