Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Trading Down 6.3%

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $51.41 and last traded at $51.41. 1,718 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 460,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.84.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.15 and a 200-day moving average of $63.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,823,000 after acquiring an additional 228,256 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

