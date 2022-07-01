Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Trading Up 0.8%

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 5,164 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 7,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AZMTF shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Azimut Exploration from €32.50 ($34.57) to €29.00 ($30.85) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Azimut Exploration from €21.70 ($23.09) to €21.00 ($22.34) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. It holds interest in the Elmer property located in the James Bay region.

