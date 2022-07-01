Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 10,066 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,391,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,066 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises 0.9% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.22% of Intuitive Surgical worth $1,324,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $636,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $1,717,000. MCIA Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,662. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.83 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.24.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

