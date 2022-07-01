Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 1,072,796 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,751,747 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,072,796 shares during the quarter. Workday comprises 1.3% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,856,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $688,093,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,588,451,000 after purchasing an additional 840,799 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,255,000 after purchasing an additional 791,143 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 23,072.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 601,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,993,000 after purchasing an additional 598,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $127,449,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,848,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,977 shares of company stock worth $23,706,521 over the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Workday from $340.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.58.

WDAY stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.32. The company had a trading volume of 29,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,841. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.53 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,177.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

