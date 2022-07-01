Ballard Power Systems Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a report released on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 126.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

Shares of BLDP opened at $6.30 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 14.61, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $25,988,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,102,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,414,000 after buying an additional 1,275,124 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,855,000 after buying an additional 902,351 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,032,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after buying an additional 704,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,594,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,563,000 after buying an additional 463,572 shares in the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

