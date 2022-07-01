Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
BLX stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.50. 106,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,319. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $489.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $30.25 million for the quarter.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (BLX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.