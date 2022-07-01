Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

BLX stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.50. 106,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,319. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $489.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $30.25 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLX. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 352,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 33,345 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the first quarter worth about $58,000. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

