Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Trading Up 5.2%

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.98 and last traded at $19.80. Approximately 5,178 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 628,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAND shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bandwidth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $63.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $80.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $500.48 million, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.43.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.79 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, COO Anthony Bartolo acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

