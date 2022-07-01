Bank of America Lowers Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $60.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Bank of America from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.62.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.40 and a 200 day moving average of $66.59. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $2,796,364.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 618,298 shares in the company, valued at $37,765,641.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $318,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,116.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,216 shares of company stock worth $11,757,203. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

