Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 267 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 267 ($3.28) price objective on Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 245 ($3.01) price objective on Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.19) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.21) price objective on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 210 ($2.58) target price on Barclays in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 369 ($4.53) target price on Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 244.56 ($3.00).

BARC stock opened at GBX 153.12 ($1.88) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £25.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 156.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 171.98. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 140.06 ($1.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.69).

In other Barclays news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 114,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($1.99), for a total transaction of £185,872.32 ($228,036.22).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

