Barclays Trims Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Target Price to $80.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays to $80.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fortinet to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fortinet from $72.40 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Fortinet to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.60 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.96.

FTNT stock opened at $56.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.16. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $47.27 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 74.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $411,349.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,954,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,758,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,888 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.10, for a total transaction of $2,240,980.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,860.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,865 shares of company stock worth $3,027,591. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,668,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,193,491,000 after acquiring an additional 460,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fortinet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,984,156,000 after acquiring an additional 226,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,962,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,062,635,000 after acquiring an additional 94,027 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,577,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,906,000 after acquiring an additional 20,284 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,176,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $402,149,000 after acquiring an additional 21,678 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

