Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

NASDAQ:BSET opened at $18.12 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $27.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $175.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSET. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 171,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 35,691 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 11,861 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. 61.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

