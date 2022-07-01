Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 11.30%.
NASDAQ:BSET opened at $18.12 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $27.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $175.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About Bassett Furniture Industries (Get Rating)
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET)
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.