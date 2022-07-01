BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Short Interest Up 157.2% in June

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100,000 shares, an increase of 157.2% from the May 31st total of 9,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. Bank of America lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on BCE in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Argus raised their price objective on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.90. The stock had a trading volume of 74,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,824. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.13. BCE has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.46.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BCE will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 720.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 915,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,644,000 after purchasing an additional 803,883 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in BCE by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 68,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 44,345 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in BCE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 50,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in BCE by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

