BCK Partners Inc. Takes $239,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,889,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,067,311,000 after buying an additional 539,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,509,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,601,123,000 after buying an additional 432,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,564,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,133,435,000 after buying an additional 480,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,938,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,764,000 after buying an additional 102,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southern by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,398,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,824,000 after purchasing an additional 301,690 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $71.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.20. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.60 and a twelve month high of $77.24.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 125.93%.

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 40,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $3,043,550.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,270,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,836 shares of company stock worth $8,316,301 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.22.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

