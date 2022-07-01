Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) PT Lowered to $56.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BECN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Beacon Roofing Supply from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.85 and a 200-day moving average of $57.65. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $45.71 and a one year high of $65.30.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 4.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 102,219 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.70 per share, with a total value of $6,000,255.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,755,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,156,537.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 560.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,085,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,848 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,544,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,398,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,222,000 after acquiring an additional 442,700 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,337,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,384,000 after acquiring an additional 429,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,160,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,921,000 after acquiring an additional 191,517 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

