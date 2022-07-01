Beam (BEAM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.91 Million

Beam (BEAM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a total market capitalization of $14.17 million and $2.91 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beam has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Beam

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 117,400,920 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

