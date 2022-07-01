Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 1.3% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $11,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,204,300,000 after purchasing an additional 828,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,195,105,000 after purchasing an additional 480,684 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,269,624,000 after purchasing an additional 388,758 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,128,262,000 after purchasing an additional 150,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,075,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $773,385,000 after purchasing an additional 504,932 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.17.

BDX stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.18. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.46 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

