Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.44 EPS

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The retailer reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($1.44), RTT News reports. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.81. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average is $14.61.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

BBBY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 15,521.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,830 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter.

About Bed Bath & Beyond (Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.