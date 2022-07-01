Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.55-$5.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.48 billion-$2.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.51 billion. Belden also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.35-$1.45 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDC. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Belden from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.50.

NYSE BDC traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,122. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.32. Belden has a 52 week low of $45.31 and a 52 week high of $68.87.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $610.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.62 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Belden will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.82%.

In other Belden news, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 9,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.36 per share, with a total value of $501,031.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,677.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Belden in the first quarter worth $249,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 8.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 96.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the first quarter valued at $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

