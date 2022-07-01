Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Shares Gap Down to $2.74

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.74, but opened at $2.64. Benson Hill shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 5,183 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Benson Hill from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03.

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $92.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.95 million. Research analysts forecast that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Benson Hill by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 192,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 74,105 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

About Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

