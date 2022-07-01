Berenberg Bank Trims Glencore (LON:GLEN) Target Price to GBX 560

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 580 ($7.12) to GBX 560 ($6.87) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.87) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Glencore from GBX 461 ($5.66) to GBX 770 ($9.45) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($9.14) target price on Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 560 ($6.87) target price on Glencore in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.12) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 603.33 ($7.40).

Shares of GLEN opened at GBX 445.10 ($5.46) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 290.96 ($3.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 548.30 ($6.73). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 488.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 456.49. The firm has a market cap of £58.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.69.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

