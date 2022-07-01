Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) PT Raised to $23.00

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $17.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price points to a potential upside of 243.80% from the company’s current price.

XAIR stock opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of -0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average is $7.00. Beyond Air has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $16.41.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.49). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beyond Air will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Carey acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,806,737.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 45,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Beyond Air by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 13,407 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Beyond Air by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Beyond Air by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 83,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Beyond Air by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Air (Get Rating)

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.