Beyond Finance Market Capitalization Hits $14.09 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (BYN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last week, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 145.4% against the dollar and now trades at $446.23 or 0.02298097 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00190860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00081099 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015970 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

