Big Digital Shares Trading Down 7.1% This Week (BDS)

Big Digital Shares (BDS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. In the last seven days, Big Digital Shares has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Big Digital Shares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Big Digital Shares has a total market capitalization of $89,346.02 and approximately $21.00 worth of Big Digital Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00187133 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005130 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.94 or 0.00975334 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00084481 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015897 BTC.

Big Digital Shares Coin Profile

Big Digital Shares’ total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Big Digital Shares’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Big Digital Shares

