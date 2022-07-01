Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.13

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.13 and last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 11554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Big Lots from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Big Lots from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Big Lots to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Big Lots from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.19.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $147,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Big Lots in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Big Lots by 2,900.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

