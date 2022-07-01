Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €42.00 ($44.68) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.65% from the company’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group set a €34.00 ($36.17) price target on Bilfinger in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Bilfinger stock opened at €27.88 ($29.66) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €32.26. Bilfinger has a one year low of €22.92 ($24.38) and a one year high of €39.44 ($41.96).

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

