BitCoal (COAL) Price Reaches $0.0010

BitCoal (COAL) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 1st. BitCoal has a total market cap of $4,373.60 and $2.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.04 or 0.00581465 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 343.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000105 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001200 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

